Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, PEPE & Coinbase – European Wrap 25 August

Share:

A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock. These traders are grappling with the aftermath of $1 billion crypto futures liquidation over the past week.

Bitcoin price briefly flirted with the $26,800 level before retracing to $26,000 as large BTC holders return to the market. The mass liquidation of crypto futures ushered in a market-wide sell-off and a decline in altcoin prices. Most altcoin holders were underwater on their holdings, awaiting a price recovery.

PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.

According to on-chain intelligence tracker Look on Chain, the PEPE team moved 16 trillion of the meme coin’s tokens to crypto exchanges, leading to panic among holders. The meme coin’s price dropped 16% within a 24-hour timeframe as early buyers and PEPE holders dumped their tokens, responding to the uncertainty surrounding the project.

Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire. Crypto expert ZachXBT identified the vulnerability and informed his 434,000 followers, nearly an hour before the exit scam.

Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $6.4 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama. ZachXBT identified links between the deployer of the project and the Kokomo Finance exit scam.