Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, PEPE & Coinbase – European Wrap 25 August

Altcoin capitulation is not complete as Cardano, MATIC, Shiba Inu holders sit on massive unrealized losses
A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock. These traders are grappling with the aftermath of $1 billion crypto futures liquidation over the past week.
Bitcoin price briefly flirted with the $26,800 level before retracing to $26,000 as large BTC holders return to the market. The mass liquidation of crypto futures ushered in a market-wide sell-off and a decline in altcoin prices. Most altcoin holders were underwater on their holdings, awaiting a price recovery.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
According to on-chain intelligence tracker Look on Chain, the PEPE team moved 16 trillion of the meme coin’s tokens to crypto exchanges, leading to panic among holders. The meme coin’s price dropped 16% within a 24-hour timeframe as early buyers and PEPE holders dumped their tokens, responding to the uncertainty surrounding the project.
Another early buyer of $PEPE also dumped 932B $PEPE for 524 $ETH($870K) after the Pepe team deposited 16T $PEPE to exchanges.https://t.co/EiUQUrHWqc pic.twitter.com/CHWL7NeA5w— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 25, 2023
Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation
Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire. Crypto expert ZachXBT identified the vulnerability and informed his 434,000 followers, nearly an hour before the exit scam.
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $6.4 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama. ZachXBT identified links between the deployer of the project and the Kokomo Finance exit scam.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.
Worldcoin price dips 46% in a month as Sam Altman’s project faces investigation worldwide
Worldcoin, a crypto project by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, has garnered growing scrutiny from regulators and watchdogs worldwide. The project has earned a reputation for possible violations of national data protection laws, because of its eye-ball scanning orbs that enroll users.
Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation
Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire.
Altcoin capitulation is not complete as Cardano, MATIC, Shiba Inu holders sit on massive unrealized losses
A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.