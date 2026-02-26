Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethereum & Chainlink – European Wrap 26 February
Cardano whales bought 819 million ADA while retail sold — Now price is moving
The Cardano market recorded a silent capital inflow over the past six months that only now begins to reflect in the price. Addresses with million-dollar holdings accumulated more than 819 million ADA tokens while the market remained in a corrective phase. That accumulation preceded the 14% rally that pushed the asset to $0.30 on February 25.
The smart money secret that predicted Ethereum's 15% rally to $2,000
Flow records showed a capital injection of $157 million into Ethereum-linked investment vehicles during Wednesday's trading session. Institutional investors placed that liquidity into exchange-traded products when the asset still traded below $1,800. The following day, the price reacted with a 15% surge that pushed it above $2,000.
Chainlink Rebounds 14% in 24 hours backed by an institutional integration that goes beyond price
Few assets in the current crypto market can separate their performance from the broader sector's behavior for any sustained period. Chainlink did exactly that this week, and the reasons behind the move point to something more concrete than short-term speculation.
