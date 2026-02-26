Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethereum & Chainlink – European Wrap 26 February

The Cardano market recorded a silent capital inflow over the past six months that only now begins to reflect in the price. Addresses with million-dollar holdings accumulated more than 819 million ADA tokens while the market remained in a corrective phase. That accumulation preceded the 14% rally that pushed the asset to $0.30 on February 25.

Flow records showed a capital injection of $157 million into Ethereum-linked investment vehicles during Wednesday's trading session. Institutional investors placed that liquidity into exchange-traded products when the asset still traded below $1,800. The following day, the price reacted with a 15% surge that pushed it above $2,000.

Few assets in the current crypto market can separate their performance from the broader sector's behavior for any sustained period. Chainlink did exactly that this week, and the reasons behind the move point to something more concrete than short-term speculation.