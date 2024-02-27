Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Caathie & Bitcoin – European Wrap 27 February

Cardano price notes further decline, report reveals 74% of ADA ecosystem coins are dead
Cardano price continued its decline on Monday. ADA price dropped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. In a recent report by Alpha Quest, the protocol ranks in the top 10 blockchains that host dead coins.
The researchers consider an asset a dead coin if it has low liquidity, a deleted or inactive X account, down website or is delisted from aggregator CoinMarketCap.
Cathie Wood makes headline as Ark Invest dumps $16 million in Coinbase stock
The latest trade filings from Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest showed that the company has decided to rebalance its portfolio. In the process of rebalancing, Ark Invest has reduced holdings of chipmakers like TSMC and Nvidia, along with Coinbase and Robinhood from the finance sector.
Bitcoin tears the bears apart again
The price of the leading cryptocurrency rose decisively during active trading in the US, and in the illiquid Asian session, we saw a wave of stop orders triggered, which at times took the price to $57.8K. Such high levels were last seen in December 2021.
