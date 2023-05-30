FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 30 May

Cardano price rallies with surge in DEX volume and new meme coin launch

Cardano-based decentralized exchange Minswap registered a large spike in transaction volume since the beginning of May. Between May 1 and 30, transaction volume surged from $10 million to $72 million. 
Minswap transaction volume
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year. 
BTC whale accumulation
The reserve of Shiba Inu tokens across cryptocurrency exchange platforms has consistently declined between March and May. SHIB holders have pulled 44.53 trillion tokens off exchanges, reducing the circulating supply and thus the selling pressure on the second-largest meme coin. 
 
Shiba Inc supply on exchanges
