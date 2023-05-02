Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Binance Coin & Ethereum – European Wrap 02 May

Cardano price to suffer another setback as whales dump ADA, no bottom in sight
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend in line with the overall market condition. Nevertheless, a closer look reveals that ADA has more to shed before any uptrend kick-starts.
Cardano price dropped 18% between April 15 and 24 and attempted a recovery soon after. Failure to climb higher, ADA shed another 8% where it currently auctions at $0.385. Just below this level is a support structure, extending from $0.375 to $0.378, which is key to where the so-called “Ethereum killer” will head next.
