Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Binance Coin & Ethereum – European Wrap 02 May

Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend in line with the overall market condition. Nevertheless, a closer look reveals that ADA has more to shed before any uptrend kick-starts.

Cardano price dropped 18% between April 15 and 24 and attempted a recovery soon after. Failure to climb higher, ADA shed another 8% where it currently auctions at $0.385. Just below this level is a support structure, extending from $0.375 to $0.378, which is key to where the so-called “Ethereum killer” will head next.

Binance Coin price has been winding up tightly as it trades around its range highs. The market conditions have made it so that the volatility has dried out for most altcoins. As a result, BNB awaits a breakout, which will determine where it will head next.

Binance Coin price created the $183 to $337 range between May 22 and June 18 of 2022 and has been trading inside it ever since. After more than five failed attempts to breach the range high at $337, BNB is currently coiling up below it.

Ethereum (ETH) price sees bulls coming in and scooping up some ETH at a nice discount. From a purely technical point of view, the decline in Ethereum price action makes sense as it was overheated since the beginning of April and a cooldown was needed. With traders eagerly buying around the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), just one element is standing in between them and ETH popping back above $2,000.

Ethereum price action on the 4-hour chart has a lot of comparisons with an athlete getting ready for the Olympics. After quite the staggering rally from March all the way up to mid-April, a cooldown was more than welcome. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) clearly indicated that bulls have been going in the red, and the RSI started to show signs of overwrought buying.