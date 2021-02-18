Cardano price will hit $2 before its next meaningful correction
Cardano is back in the spotlight after the team behind it rolled out a new program that is designed to change the network’s governance. The news appears to have been welcomed by the cryptocurrency community as ADA price resumed its uptrend towards $2. Read more...
ALGO ready to rock 52%, move to new record highs
Algorand is making a remarkable recovery after finding support at $1.15. The previous bearish outlook came into the picture during the weekend session. As predicted, ALGO extended the down leg to $1.15 before the bulls regained control. Read more...
UNI’s future to be defined by these two critical technical levels
Uniswap is struggling with sustaining the uptrend after bouncing off support at $17.2. The break above $20 was a bullish signal for the decentralized finance (DeFi) token; however, bulls lost steam slightly above $22. Read more...
