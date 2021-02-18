FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Algorand and Uniswap – European Wrap 18 February

Cardano price will hit $2 before its next meaningful correction

Cardano is back in the spotlight after the team behind it rolled out a new program that is designed to change the network’s governance. The news appears to have been welcomed by the cryptocurrency community as ADA price resumed its uptrend towards $2. Read more...

 

ADA/USD 1-week chart

ALGO ready to rock 52%, move to new record highs

Algorand is making a remarkable recovery after finding support at $1.15. The previous bearish outlook came into the picture during the weekend session. As predicted, ALGO extended the down leg to $1.15 before the bulls regained control. Read more...

ALGO/USD 4-hour chart

UNI’s future to be defined by these two critical technical levels

Uniswap is struggling with sustaining the uptrend after bouncing off support at $17.2. The break above $20 was a bullish signal for the decentralized finance (DeFi) token; however, bulls lost steam slightly above $22. Read more...

UNI/USD 4-hour chart

 

 

 

 

Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000

Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday. Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters. Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.

VeChain Price Forecast: VET moves closer to a 45% breakout

VeChain price slid a consolidation period after surging nearly 85%. Now, VET faces stiff resistance at $0.053 that will determine where it will be heading next. Slicing through this critical barrier will push this altcoin's market value by 45%, while failing to do so ...

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls target $54,500 next

Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day's upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci ...

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL shrugs off bears and prepares for new all-time highs

Zilliqa price hit a new all-time high at $0.1611 on February 13 and had a healthy correction down to $0.11 before a significant recovery. Now, the digital asset is ready for another leg up and a potential new all-time high. ZIL is on the verge of a massive 30% move.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

