Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BlackRock, Aerodrome & Crypto – European Wrap 19 November

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

BlackRock leads near $3B Bitcoin November ETF exodus with record $523M outflows

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are closing in on $3 billion in net outflows for November, putting the products on track for their worst month yet after BlackRock’s fund logged its biggest day of redemptions on record.

Chart

Aerodrome Finance Price Forecast: Key support under pressure despite 155 million token buyback

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) retraces by 3% at press time on Wednesday, after the 8% rise on the previous day, signaling a quick reversal in trading activity. The token buyback program amounts to over 155 million AERO tokens, resulting in a 17% decline in circulating supply.

Chart

The crypto market takes a break from its decline

The crypto market rebounded by about 1% to $3.13 trillion, with a cautious attempt at stabilisation after a series of declines over several days. In the short term, there are some signals for a local rebound within the downward trend. However, there are still too few signs of a full-fledged recovery of the bullish rally.

FXStreet Team

Cronos Price Prediction: CRO nears wedge pattern playout, bulls in focus

Cronos (CRO) ticks lower by 3% at press time on Wednesday, retreating after a 10% surge from the previous day. The short-term fluctuations approach the apex of a falling wedge pattern, which typically results in an upside breakout. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL steadies near $140 as new spot ETFs launch, boosts sentiment

Solana (SOL) price trades around $140 at the time of writing on Wednesday after rebounding from a key support level the previous day. Canary Capital and Fidelity announced the launch of their spot Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), SOLC and FSOL, on Tuesday.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC tests $95 resistance amid weak demand

Litecoin is up 4% at the time of publication in the early Asian session on Wednesday, joining the wider crypto market in staging a brief recovery from the downtrend over the past three days. However, the fundamentals of the Bitcoin fork have remained cautiously neutral.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP attempt recovery after a sharp correction 

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize mid-week after correcting sharply earlier this week. BTC hovers near $92,000 after briefly slipping below $90,000 earlier. Meanwhile, ETH and XRP are defending key support levels, suggesting a recovery in the coming days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.