Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BlackRock, Aerodrome & Crypto – European Wrap 19 November

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are closing in on $3 billion in net outflows for November, putting the products on track for their worst month yet after BlackRock’s fund logged its biggest day of redemptions on record.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) retraces by 3% at press time on Wednesday, after the 8% rise on the previous day, signaling a quick reversal in trading activity. The token buyback program amounts to over 155 million AERO tokens, resulting in a 17% decline in circulating supply.

The crypto market rebounded by about 1% to $3.13 trillion, with a cautious attempt at stabilisation after a series of declines over several days. In the short term, there are some signals for a local rebound within the downward trend. However, there are still too few signs of a full-fledged recovery of the bullish rally.