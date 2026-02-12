Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ZRO & Solana – European Wrap 12 February

Bitcoin (BTC) price is steadying at $67,000 on Thursday and faces resistance near the previously broken lower consolidation boundary at $67,300, signaling potential downside risk ahead. Institutional demand recorded an outflow of over $276 million on Wednesday, breaking three consecutive days of inflows and signaling indecision among investors. Meanwhile, on-chain data highlights a rare volume signal historically associated with local price extremes, suggesting possible consolidation or a retest of recent lows before a sustained rebound.

.LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. LayerZero is attracting industry interest, including from Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano blockchain, who plans to integrate it as a partner chain, while Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research has swapped roughly $25 million into ZRO using funds from its bankruptcy wallet.

Solana wants to position itself as the execution layer for “internet capital markets” in Asia, or venues where users can issue, trade, borrow, lend, and settle assets online, 24/7, without needing a traditional exchange, bank or clearing house.

At least, that was the position attendees and panelists at Solana’s Accelerate APAC event in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Speakers struck a noticeably institutional tone, with panels and keynotes focused less on hype cycles and more on payments, tokenization and the plumbing needed to onboard traditional finance at the conference, held alongside CoinDesk's Consensus Hong Kong.