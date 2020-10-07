Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ZCash, and Ripple – European Wrap 7 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Uncertainty brews as Bitcoin eyes $10,000

It is a time of uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market. Price actions have remained sluggish across the board. On the downside, selling activities appear to be gaining momentum with Bitcoin having lost a subtle 0.12% on the day. Ethereum is also in the red after losing 0.8% of its value, while Ripple is trading 0.56% lower daily. Read More ...

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC eyes $70 despite crypto market bloodbath

Cryptocurrencies across the board continue to bleed with little not no reversal signals on the horizon. For instance, Bitcoin aims for $10,000 and Ethereum for $320, as discussed earlier on Wednesday. However, Zcash is sending out signs of a massive recovery that could eventually reclaim the ground above $70. At the time of writing, Zcash is dancing at $63 after bouncing off immediate support at $60. Read more ...





Ripple is fed up with the US regulatory repressions; XRP goes to the South

The California-based fintech startup Ripple seems to be exhausted by the US authorities' strict regulatory requirements. In the recent speech during LA Blockchain Summit on October 6, Ripple's co-founder Chris Larsen hinted that the company might move from the United States to a jurisdiction with a more favorable regulatory environment. He mentioned the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, or Japan as a possible new destination for the company. Read more ...