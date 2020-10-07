Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ZCash, and Ripple – European Wrap 7 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Uncertainty brews as Bitcoin eyes $10,000
It is a time of uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market. Price actions have remained sluggish across the board. On the downside, selling activities appear to be gaining momentum with Bitcoin having lost a subtle 0.12% on the day. Ethereum is also in the red after losing 0.8% of its value, while Ripple is trading 0.56% lower daily. Read More ...
Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC eyes $70 despite crypto market bloodbath
Cryptocurrencies across the board continue to bleed with little not no reversal signals on the horizon. For instance, Bitcoin aims for $10,000 and Ethereum for $320, as discussed earlier on Wednesday. However, Zcash is sending out signs of a massive recovery that could eventually reclaim the ground above $70. At the time of writing, Zcash is dancing at $63 after bouncing off immediate support at $60. Read more ...
Ripple is fed up with the US regulatory repressions; XRP goes to the South
The California-based fintech startup Ripple seems to be exhausted by the US authorities' strict regulatory requirements. In the recent speech during LA Blockchain Summit on October 6, Ripple's co-founder Chris Larsen hinted that the company might move from the United States to a jurisdiction with a more favorable regulatory environment. He mentioned the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, or Japan as a possible new destination for the company. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger
Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.
Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run
BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research
The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.