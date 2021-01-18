Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Yearn.Finance & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 18 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD snaps three-day downtrend as traders flirt with $36,000

BTC/USD bounces off intraday low of $35,576 to tease the $36,000 threshold, currently around $35,860, during early Monday. The crypto major dropped to the lowest since January 13 the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing below 21-day SMA.

