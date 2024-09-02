Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, XRP & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 September

Bitcoin rebounds after streak of ETF outflows, weighing on short-term outlook
Crypto Today: Bitcoin at risk of further decline, Ethereum recovers to $2,500, XRP holds steady at $0.55
Bitcoin trades around $58,400, early on Monday. The largest crypto asset by market capitalization opened the month in the red but recovered part of the losses on Monday. Historically, BTC has yielded negative returns for traders in September even as Q4 as a whole remains relatively profitable compared to the rest of the quarters.
