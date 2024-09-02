Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, XRP & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 September

Bitcoin trades around $58,400, early on Monday. The largest crypto asset by market capitalization opened the month in the red but recovered part of the losses on Monday. Historically, BTC has yielded negative returns for traders in September even as Q4 as a whole remains relatively profitable compared to the rest of the quarters.

Ripple (XRP) Army constitutes of community members that hold the token and entities that run validator nodes for the altcoin. The community members are currently debating on X the benefits of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the XRP Ledger.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly on Monday after falling 11% last week and closing below $57,500, weighed by declining demand from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recorded $279.4 million in outflows. Additionally, a whale has deposited a large amount of BTC in Binance, and decreasing investors' interest and activity in Coinbase suggests that Bitcoin's rebound could be short-lived at the start of a month that historically hasn’t been positive for prices.

