Bitcoin price set to move past $100,000 as the network goes through the biggest supply transition to date

Bitcoin had an exciting weekend session where it sustained the uptrend above the support discussed at $44,000 and rallied close to $50,000. The flagship cryptocurrency is getting ready for a massive upswing beyond $100,000 as the protocol undergoes the most significant supply transfer in history. Read more...

VET hints at a 250% bull rally if this critical level cracks

VeChain price shows a 365% surge since testing the ascending parallel channel lower trendline on December 23, 2020. At the time of writing, VET has broken out of the channel’s middle line, hinting at a retest of the upper trendline soon. Read more...

EGLD eyes rebound from crucial support following 60% downswing

Elrond is among the biggest losers in the cryptocurrency market. A bearish wave has seen both small and large coins correct from their recent highs. EGLD’s massive upswing ran into a strong barrier at $225, paving the way to a 60% breakdown below $100. Meanwhile, bulls seem to be working on a recovery mission as long the primary support holds firmly. Read more...