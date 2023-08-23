Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap & Maker — Asian Wrap 23 August

Bitcoin price might drop more, based on these on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price witnessed a severe drawdown this past week that led to the crypto market noting billions in liquidations. Since then, the general investor sentiment has turned negative, which is a good sign for the cryptocurrency as it ascertains the market is ready for a bullish reversal.
Uniswap price June-July rally of 65% undone as UNI falls by 25% in a week
Uniswap price is taking the spot of one of the biggest losers of the month, with the altcoin’s losses extending with every passing day. However, a key indicator suggests that UNI’s bearishness might be reaching the point of saturation, leaving a reversal as the likely option.
MKR Whales’ holding hits a six-month high as Maker price crashes by 25%
Maker price was one of the best-performing assets throughout June and July. The rally noted in that duration made MKR a must-have token, and it seems like the whales did not waste the opportunity to make it happen. However, if the price declines further, this altcoin also faces the threat of loss offsetting via selling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week. Bitcoin price consolidates around the $26,000 level after an 18% slide.
CRV price extends losses as Curve tokens flood exchanges, whales shed holdings
Curve DAO’s CRV token’s price is declining rapidly, following the recent developments in the protocol. On July 31, a DeFi exploit wiped out $62 million in funds, triggering an implosion in the ecosystem.
XRP whales expect slight recovery in altcoin after recent developments in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.
Shibarium “almost ready” to reopen after initial network-related woes
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium suffered a roadblock on its mainnet launch. Problems with the network left around 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens locked, leaving users unable to access or recover their funds and pushing down Shiba Inu’s price.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.