Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Ethereum – European Wrap 26 January

Bitcoin sits on the launchpad to $42,000, as crypto bull cycle pauses

The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red apart from a few selected altcoins. Ethereum appears to have slowed down the breakout to $3,000 after hitting a new all-time high barrier.

Uniswap price soars to new all-time highs as UNI whales go into buying spree

Uniswap rallied to new all-time highs, surpassing $13. As discussed, the next target is at $15 and may soon be tested following the ongoing rebound after confirming support at $10.7. According to Santiment, an increase in whales adds force to the tailwind behind the crypto.

Over 1 million Ethereum tokens leave exchanges as investors grow confident of new uptrend to $3,000

Ethereum recently rebounded from critical support at $1,000 and hit a new all-time high of around $1,477 (Coinbase). The spike in the price occurred despite a snarl-up in Bitcoin price recovery following the drop under $30,000.