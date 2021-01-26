Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Ethereum – European Wrap 26 January

Bitcoin sits on the launchpad to $42,000, as crypto bull cycle pauses
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red apart from a few selected altcoins. Ethereum appears to have slowed down the breakout to $3,000 after hitting a new all-time high barrier. Read more...
Uniswap price soars to new all-time highs as UNI whales go into buying spree
Uniswap rallied to new all-time highs, surpassing $13. As discussed, the next target is at $15 and may soon be tested following the ongoing rebound after confirming support at $10.7. According to Santiment, an increase in whales adds force to the tailwind behind the crypto. Read more...
Over 1 million Ethereum tokens leave exchanges as investors grow confident of new uptrend to $3,000
Ethereum recently rebounded from critical support at $1,000 and hit a new all-time high of around $1,477 (Coinbase). The spike in the price occurred despite a snarl-up in Bitcoin price recovery following the drop under $30,000. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Even if Tether fails, its impact on Bitcoin price would be short-lived, suggests new report
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin ever issued, has found itself at the center of discussion again, following an article published by Crypto Anonymous.
LTC trims early gains to retest 138.00, key support lines in focus
LTC/USD fades the day-start bounce off 136.15 while stepping back from 139.75, currently around 137.53, during early Tuesday. The altcoin took a U-turn from 100-bar SMA while portraying its weakness the previous day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.