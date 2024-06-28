Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, TON & Dogecoin– European Wrap 28 June

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments. Technical indicators hint that BTC may undergo a further 5% correction in the near term before potentially continuing its upward trajectory.
TON and Telegram narrative may be overvalued according to new research
The Telegram narrative for Toncoin (TON) has gained relevance among market participants, as TON price rallied nearly 20% in June on the OKX exchange. However, a new analysis from Blockworks Research suggests that TON and the Telegram narrative may be overvalued.
Dogecoin price poised for 13% rally after finding support on a key level
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has stabilized around $0.118, aligning with the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while on-chain data reveals a rising trend in DOGE's development activity, reflecting optimistic sentiment among investors. With these indicators in place, DOGE appears poised for a bullish upswing in the coming days.
Three key factors that could propel Ethereum to new heights
Ethereum's decreasing exchange supply may be caused by increasing ETH staking. Galaxy Research predicts $5 billion in inflows in first five months of Ethereum ETF launch. Ethereum needs to overcome the $3,629 key resistance to validate bullish thesis.
SOL and AVAX see gains amid corrections looming due to FOMO
Solana and Avalanche have rallied by 9% and 7%, respectively, on Thursday after a slight recovery across the crypto market. However, Santiment data reveals FOMO as the major force behind SOL's rise, while AVAX has had little influence from FOMO on its price.
Axie Infinity price dips 45% since April even as Axies’ active addresses rise nearly 700%
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a gaming finance (GamsFi) token with a virtual world and a game featuring Axies from the NFT collection. AXS has wiped out nearly 45% of its value in the past two months as AXS price has been in a state of decline since April.
Coinbase sues SEC, FDIC over claims of non-compliance with FOIA
Coinbase filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the Washington, DC District Court against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), claiming that both regulators have refused to release information concerning crypto regulations.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.