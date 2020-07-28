Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Tron – Asian Wrap 28 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Wild volatility swings continue as bulls cross $11,200 and aim for $12,000

BTC/USD bulls continued their dominance of the market as the price went up further from $11,046 to $11,245. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $11,700, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls regain control following two straight bearish days

XTZ/USD bulls re-entered the market following two straight bearish days, taking the price up from $2.83 to $2.864. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions. The William’s %R was about to enter the oversold zone but has since diverged away following bullish price action.

Tron Price Analysis: Struggles to justify rounding bottom amid bearish MACD

TRX/USD eases to 0.0188 during the early Tuesday morning’s trade. The Tron pair recently surged to 0.0191 but repeated the weekend’s failure to stay beyond July 09 top of 0.0194. 200-bar SMA gains market attention ahead of the monthly bottom.