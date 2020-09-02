Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 2 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps flirting around $12,000 level

BTC/USD bulls took control of the market as Tuesday’s session came to a close, pushing the price above the $12,000-mark. The price has jumped up from $11,655.87 to $12,015. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance at $12,600 and two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD aims for $4-mark as investors win $25M ICO lawsuit

XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day and the asset is presently trading for $3.45. The buyers will be aiming for the $4-mark as Crypto Michal as previously pointed out. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions, while the William’s %R is trending along in the neutral zone.

Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $7 level

ETC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Monday. The price has gone up from $6.596 to $6.71. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. If the buyers retain control, they should be able to aim for the $7-level.