Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 2 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps flirting around $12,000 level
BTC/USD bulls took control of the market as Tuesday’s session came to a close, pushing the price above the $12,000-mark. The price has jumped up from $11,655.87 to $12,015. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance at $12,600 and two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD aims for $4-mark as investors win $25M ICO lawsuit
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day and the asset is presently trading for $3.45. The buyers will be aiming for the $4-mark as Crypto Michal as previously pointed out. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions, while the William’s %R is trending along in the neutral zone.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $7 level
ETC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Monday. The price has gone up from $6.596 to $6.71. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. If the buyers retain control, they should be able to aim for the $7-level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggling to climb above $0.30 in a bull market
XRP has been struggling for a while even though the majority of the market has been heavily bullish. Ethereum and Bitcoin both had significant breakouts in the past 24 hours while XRP is still trying to ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD rally seems unstoppable to $555, this is why?
Ethereum has for the first time since mid-2018 traded closer to $500 (currently a psychological resistance). The rally has impressively been independent of Bitcoin price as it stalls under $12,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.