Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 11 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has strong resistance at $12,160

BTC/USD bears started this Tuesday strong, having taken the price down from $11,899 to $11,869.50. BTC/USD has one substantial resistance level upfront at $12,160, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Previous High and Previous Week High.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep flying higher, price consolidates above $4.30

XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days. The price has gone up from $4.256 to $4.33 in the early hours of Tuesday, as consolidation continues above $4.30. William’s %R is trending horizontally around -4.80 in the green zone and XTZ/USD is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD plunges from new all-time high, can $12.00 support hold?

Chainlink had been one of the most intriguing altcoins in the market over the last few weeks. In addition to acting in tandem with the generally bullish cryptocurrency market, LINK/USD went the extra mile to trade a new all-time high ($14.50).