Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos and Chainlink – European Wrap 11 February

Bitcoin price rally to record highs might resemble a bubble, but on-chain metrics disapprove

Bitcoin's jump this week has been incredible as, after spending most of January between $30,000 and $40,000, the bellwether cryptocurrency finally made the ultimate swing to another historical high, around $48,000. Read more...

XTZ is a whisker from all-time highs as technicals remain exceptionally strong

Tezos is relentless in the fight for all-time highs and perhaps the opportunity to set a historical record. The resistance discussed at $3.5 has been broken, allowing bulls to push XTZ past $4. At the time of writing, Tezos is dancing at $4.05 amid the constant battle to overshoot the all-time highs at $4.5. Read more...

LINK continues its 20% rally to record levels after a pullback

Chainlink announced on February 10 that its feeds can now fetch Foreign Exchange [FX] prices that are highly secure and tamper-proof. These FX prices can be combined with DeFi allowing developers to create and offer a range of products that are available only in the traditional finance sector. Read more...