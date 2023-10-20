Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tether & Chainlink – European Wrap 20 October

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish. Only a small majority remains uncertain and are waiting for confirmation regardless of which side wins.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has produced three distinctive higher highs and two higher lows in the last year. This uptrend, as mentioned above, has returned investors 91.50% at its peak of $31,818. But the exhaustion of momentum, coupled with profit-taking, pushed BTC down by nearly 21%. This correction created a lower low of $25,386 on the weekly chart relative to the previous weekly low of $25,941, which is the first condition for a trend reversal.

Tether CEO supports a stablecoin audit at a moment when the FTX trial raises questions about the minting of 36 billion USDT by bankrupt cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research. The crypto community is speculating about the source of the over $30 billion that was reportedly sent to Tether to allow the minting of billions in USDT, allegedly by Alameda Research.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that the stablecoin issuer supports undergoing an audit process. Speaking to CNBC, Ardoino emphasized that the lack of such audits for stablecoins, including Tether (USDT), is not due to the unwillingness of issuers.

So Alameda minted 36b USDT, and only ever redeemed ~4b USDT, a net figure of 30b+ USDT.



So did Alameda wire Tether $30b+ USD? If so, with what money? One possible "good" explanation is that they were a bank mule for other actors.



Alternative explanations are... not great.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/62AOeJTP9w — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) October 19, 2023

Chainlink, an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates decentralized oracles, is gearing up for a significant upgrade with the introduction of v0.2. On Friday, LINK is trading in the 24-hour range of $7.27 and $7.69 after registering 5% price gain. However, Chainlink might not have fully factored in the impending upgrade into the token's value.

Chainlink is in the spotlight for its v0.2 upgrade that will allow staking access once the v0.1 migration period ends. As per the official release, "Chainlink Staking is being rearchitected into a staking platform with a total pool size of 45M #LINK."