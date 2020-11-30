Bitcoin recovery sets the pace for crypto market bull cycle
The cryptocurrency market is bullish again after last week's pullback. It seems the bull cycle suffered a temporary setback, as discussed last week. The weekend session also displayed a liking for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other selected cryptocurrencies. Read more...
Synthetix Network Token embarks on an uptrend targeting $6 amid improving on-chain metrics
Synthetix Network Token (SNX) rallied 137% from the lows traded in November at $2.5 but hit a high at $6 last week. The market instability last week saw the token dive to $3.3 before the ongoing recovery came into the picture. A break past the resistance at $5 might elevate SNX beyond $6. Read more...
Aave Price Technical Analysis: AAVE breakout to $100 lingers
Aave is up 17% in the last 24 hours, although the decentralized finance token was late in joining the weekend rally. At the time of writing, it seems poised for more upward action as the week kicks off. A spike is anticipated towards $100, mostly if the seller congestion between $80 and $90 is overcome. Read more...
