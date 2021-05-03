Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price has begun its ascent, but Ethereum price leads the Monday’s rally after hitting a new all-time high today. XRP, on the other hand, is coiling up after its first run-up.
Swipe Price Prediction: SXP must overcome key barrier to see new all-time highs
Swipe price had a significant rally in the last two weeks hitting a new all-time high at $5.62, but not managing to stay above it. There is a critical resistance level that SXP must overcome in order to fully establish a new all-time high.
Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ aims for a 30% breakout according to technicals
Enjin Coin price has been trading inside an uptrend for the past weeks, but still needs to climb above a key resistance level on the 4-hour chart. Fortunately, many on-chain metrics have turned in favor of the digital asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Chiliz prepares to embark on 35% upswing
Chiliz price is consolidating in anticipation of a volatile bull rally. A decisive close above the supply zone that ranges from $0.594 to $0.645 will signal the start of this uptrend. The bullish scenario will face extinction if the resistance level at $0.510 is shattered.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.