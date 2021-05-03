Bitcoin price has begun its ascent, but Ethereum price leads the Monday’s rally after hitting a new all-time high today. XRP, on the other hand, is coiling up after its first run-up.

Swipe price had a significant rally in the last two weeks hitting a new all-time high at $5.62, but not managing to stay above it. There is a critical resistance level that SXP must overcome in order to fully establish a new all-time high.

Enjin Coin price has been trading inside an uptrend for the past weeks, but still needs to climb above a key resistance level on the 4-hour chart. Fortunately, many on-chain metrics have turned in favor of the digital asset.