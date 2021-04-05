Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat
The Bitcoin and Ethereum paused their trajectory as this technical indicator flashed a cycle top signal. The retracement that ensued left a lot of the over-leveraged traders liquidated. Regardless, both cryptocurrencies still have their upside target in place. Read more...
Swipe Price Prediction: SXP blasts through critical supply barrier triggering 57% rally
Swipe Price has shattered the base of an ascending triangle pattern catalyzing a 57% upswing. The $5.96 target seems likely, especially considering the lack of resistance as seen in the GIOM model for SXP. A secondary confirmation will arrive after a decisive close above the MRI’s breakout line at $4.68. Read more...
Cardano Price must defend this point for a 12% upswing as network activity increases
Cardano has been trading in a downtrend for several days on the 4-hour chart, and the price is currently located at a key support level for the bulls. Despite the weak price action, Cardano has seen a massive spike in the number of new addresses joining the network. Read more...
Indian crypto exchange WazirX hits record high in trading volume amid regulatory uncertainty
A major cryptocurrency exchange in India has seen a surge in trading volume despite rumors of a blanket ban in the country. The surge in trading volume led to a massive outage of the exchange’s system infrastructure. 1.8 million users were affected by the outage ...
VeChain Price Forecast: VET prepares for 30% lift-off to record highs
The VeChain price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant formation, eyeing a 30% bull run. A decisive close above $0.094 will signal a breakout and the start of a new uptrend. If the sellers push VET below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.087, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops while new regulations are brewing
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Polkadot might see minor pullback before continuing 64% bull rally
Polkadot price has surged nearly 10% after breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern. The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal could momentarily deter the upswing. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOT drops below $37.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.