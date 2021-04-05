Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat

The Bitcoin and Ethereum paused their trajectory as this technical indicator flashed a cycle top signal. The retracement that ensued left a lot of the over-leveraged traders liquidated. Regardless, both cryptocurrencies still have their upside target in place. Read more...

Swipe Price Prediction: SXP blasts through critical supply barrier triggering 57% rally

Swipe Price has shattered the base of an ascending triangle pattern catalyzing a 57% upswing. The $5.96 target seems likely, especially considering the lack of resistance as seen in the GIOM model for SXP. A secondary confirmation will arrive after a decisive close above the MRI’s breakout line at $4.68. Read more...

Cardano Price must defend this point for a 12% upswing as network activity increases

Cardano has been trading in a downtrend for several days on the 4-hour chart, and the price is currently located at a key support level for the bulls. Despite the weak price action, Cardano has seen a massive spike in the number of new addresses joining the network. Read more...