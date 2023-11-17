Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SushiSwap & Solana – European Wrap 17 November

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.
Analysts suggest that a spot ETF approval is highly likely by January 10, 2024. This development, when it does occur, will be an extremely bullish scenario for the entire ecosystem. As a result of this potential development, the capital inflow has been huge, which has caused the market to turn volatile again.
SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
SushiSwap, a DeFi platform has partnered with ZetaChain, an interoperability protocol, with the goal of providing native Bitcoin swaps across multiple blockchains. Swaps match parties on each end of a desired transaction without the need for an intermediary such as a market maker, providing liquidity.
The DEX is collaborating with Zetachain in an attempt to perform native swaps without the need for ‘wrapping’ – the term used for the current method of transacting across different coin blockchains. Whilst some believe they are not likely to succeed, SushiSwap and Zeta are nevertheless attempting the feat.
Solana price rally could be interrupted, analyst identifies warning signs in SOL
Solana price rallied to $68 for the first time since May 2022, on Thursday. The altcoin yielded 30% gains for SOL token holders over the past week. An analyst evaluated the Ethereum alternative’s price trend and identified warning signs for a bearish trend reversal in Solana.
Pseudonymous crypto analyst behind the X handle, @Bluntz_Capital, commented on Solana’s price trend in a recent YouTube video. The analyst predicted a pullback in SOL on the daily timeframe. After yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past week, SOL price is likely to correct lower to the 38.2% Fibonacci level, from the bottom of the Elliott Wave pattern, at $49.
A whale unstaked 505,034 $SOL ($31.7M) today and transferred 505K $SOL ($31.7M) out, most of which was deposited to #Binance and #Kraken.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 16, 2023
The whale still has 2.9M $SOL($184M) staked.https://t.co/pe5QVhXcYl pic.twitter.com/9jeCk6hGdd
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity, YGG and Sandbox prices could rally with the upcoming Web3 Games Summit
The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held on November 18, fueling bullish outlook among gaming token holders. Market participants gear up for Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Sandbox co-founders to speak at the Summit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.
SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
Sushi has partnered with ZetaChain to explore native Bitcoin swaps for users across 30 blockchain networks. Experts believe Bitcoin users could gain exposure to DeFi in a native manner through the integration.
WisdomTree revises spot BTC ETF application, in signs that talks with SEC continue
Asset management company WisdomTree submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday. The filing is part of the application process and signals WisdomTree is in talks with the SEC, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.