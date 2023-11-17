Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SushiSwap & Solana – European Wrap 17 November

Share:

After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.

Analysts suggest that a spot ETF approval is highly likely by January 10, 2024. This development, when it does occur, will be an extremely bullish scenario for the entire ecosystem. As a result of this potential development, the capital inflow has been huge, which has caused the market to turn volatile again.

SushiSwap, a DeFi platform has partnered with ZetaChain, an interoperability protocol, with the goal of providing native Bitcoin swaps across multiple blockchains. Swaps match parties on each end of a desired transaction without the need for an intermediary such as a market maker, providing liquidity.

The DEX is collaborating with Zetachain in an attempt to perform native swaps without the need for ‘wrapping’ – the term used for the current method of transacting across different coin blockchains. Whilst some believe they are not likely to succeed, SushiSwap and Zeta are nevertheless attempting the feat.

Solana price rallied to $68 for the first time since May 2022, on Thursday. The altcoin yielded 30% gains for SOL token holders over the past week. An analyst evaluated the Ethereum alternative’s price trend and identified warning signs for a bearish trend reversal in Solana.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst behind the X handle, @Bluntz_Capital, commented on Solana’s price trend in a recent YouTube video. The analyst predicted a pullback in SOL on the daily timeframe. After yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past week, SOL price is likely to correct lower to the 38.2% Fibonacci level, from the bottom of the Elliott Wave pattern, at $49.