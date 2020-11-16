Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SushiSwap and Bitcoin Cash – European Wrap 16 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started

Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels, with Bitcoin possibly lifting off to a new all-time high above $20,000. The launch of Ethereum 2.0 is also a fundamental bullish indicator that the smart contract token may rally massively above $500. Read more...

SushiSwap Price Prediction: SUSHI poised for correction after rallying 200% in two weeks

SushiSwap has recently become a decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token. The massive gains posted in the last 14 days have brought the once-troubled cryptoasset back into the limelight. SushiSwap is changing at $1.28 at the time of writing after growing by over 200% since the beginning of November. The losses seem to be coming back into the picture on SushiSwap hitting October's hurdle between $1.33 and $1.45. Read more...

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH remained stable after blockchain split

Bitcoin Cash protocol underwent another hard fork that saw the blockchain split into two; Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCH ABC) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). AntPool mined the genesis block that started the spit. At the moment, Bitcoin Cash Node has received enough hash power support, becoming the dominant chain. According to CoinMarketCap, most users are unlikely to be affected by the split but asked them to be on the lookout for instructions. Read more...