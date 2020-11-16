Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SushiSwap and Bitcoin Cash – European Wrap 16 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started
Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels, with Bitcoin possibly lifting off to a new all-time high above $20,000. The launch of Ethereum 2.0 is also a fundamental bullish indicator that the smart contract token may rally massively above $500. Read more...
SushiSwap Price Prediction: SUSHI poised for correction after rallying 200% in two weeks
SushiSwap has recently become a decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token. The massive gains posted in the last 14 days have brought the once-troubled cryptoasset back into the limelight. SushiSwap is changing at $1.28 at the time of writing after growing by over 200% since the beginning of November. The losses seem to be coming back into the picture on SushiSwap hitting October's hurdle between $1.33 and $1.45. Read more...
Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH remained stable after blockchain split
Bitcoin Cash protocol underwent another hard fork that saw the blockchain split into two; Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCH ABC) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). AntPool mined the genesis block that started the spit. At the moment, Bitcoin Cash Node has received enough hash power support, becoming the dominant chain. According to CoinMarketCap, most users are unlikely to be affected by the split but asked them to be on the lookout for instructions. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Yearn.Finance looks to extend rebound beyond $20,000
After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a ...
Grayscale’s Litecoin Trust trades for tremendous premium and LTC price may follow
Grayscale's Litecoin Trust is trading with a considerable premium to spot prices. According to Grayscale Invest Bot, LTCN Premium hit 2398.6%, the highest among the Grayscale products.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.