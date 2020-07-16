Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar, & Tezos – Asian Wrap 16 Jul

Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD drops below triangle formation. BTC holders vow to “HODL to the grave”

A recent Twitter poll conducted by Peter Schiff, a famous BTC critic, shows that most people will HODL their Bitcoin holdings to the grave if the coin’s price fails to move beyond the $10,000 mark. So far, Schiff has yielded responses from more than 23,113 Twitter users.

Stellar Technical Analysis: XLM/USD aims for the $1 psychological level

XLM/USD retained control for the third straight day as the price went up from $0.0938 to $0.0972. The bulls aim for the $1 psychological level. The is comfortably trending in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.

Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep charging on as price breaks past $3.25

XTZ/USD bulls retained control for the seventh straight day as the price went up from $3.2275 to $3.25 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is presently trending in an upward channel formation. The Elliott Oscillator has had 12 straight green sessions.