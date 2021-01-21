Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens & Synthetix – Asian Wrap 21 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls stay hopeful above 13-day-old support line

BTC/USD drops to $35,400 during early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major fizzles the previous day’s bounce off the key support line from January 04. Considering the quote’s inability to extend the corrective pullback beyond 21-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, BTC/USD is expected to print a three-day losing streak.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar has a bearish fakeout and recovers immediately

After a significant rally to $0.411, XLM price has been trading sideways for the past two weeks awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. On January 20, Stellar had a breakdown below a crucial support level, but saw no bearish continuation.

Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market pauses before a new leg up

Synthetix is currently trading at $15.7, down around 1.5% in the past 24 hours but up 2% overall in the past week. Aave has been under consolidation after a 31% rally and Uniswap continues to lead as the digital asset is up more than 37% in the past seven days.