Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens and Elrond – European Wrap 6 April

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion

The cryptocurrency market recovered from the dip on March 25 and has hit a new all-time high in market capitalization at $1.99 trillion. Ethereum has been outperforming Bitcoin lately, but the biggest winner has been XRP. Surprisingly, the digital asset had a massive 60% rally after Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said he is hopeful thanks to the new SEC administration.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA confirms start of 80% upswing

Cardano price shows signs of a massive bounce. Bollinger Bands indicator confirms a volatile move as it tightly envelops ADA. MRI's State Trend Resistance at $1.34 and flat supply barrier at $1.46 are two critical hurdles.

XRP price edges closer to $1 while token holders sue Nexo over massive liquidations

A group of users who suffered losses due to the sudden halt of XRP on various exchanges filed a lawsuit against the Nexo platform. This move comes after the Ripple price surged nearly 65% in the last 24 hours.