Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens and Elrond – European Wrap 6 April

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
The cryptocurrency market recovered from the dip on March 25 and has hit a new all-time high in market capitalization at $1.99 trillion. Ethereum has been outperforming Bitcoin lately, but the biggest winner has been XRP. Surprisingly, the digital asset had a massive 60% rally after Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said he is hopeful thanks to the new SEC administration. Read more...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA confirms start of 80% upswing
Cardano price shows signs of a massive bounce. Bollinger Bands indicator confirms a volatile move as it tightly envelops ADA. MRI’s State Trend Resistance at $1.34 and flat supply barrier at $1.46 are two critical hurdles. Read more...
XRP price edges closer to $1 while token holders sue Nexo over massive liquidations
A group of users who suffered losses due to the sudden halt of XRP on various exchanges filed a lawsuit against the Nexo platform. This move comes after the Ripple price surged nearly 65% in the last 24 hours. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Storj price aims for new all-time highs as supply on exchanges collapses
The STORJ price had a massive 500% rally in March and has been trading sideways for the past week, forming a bull flag on the daily chart. Despite the price spike, the number of STORJ coins inside exchanges has significantly decreased.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary. Transactional data and other on-chain metrics add to UNI’s bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.