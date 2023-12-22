Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Spain & Altcoins– American Wrap 22 December

Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,000 on Friday, and 87% of BTC holders are currently profitable. Similarly, Ethereum price is $2,308 on Binance, after the altcoin’s recent breakthrough past the $2,300 barrier.
Spain sees 56% surge in registered crypto firms in 2023
The number of crypto companies officially registered to operate in Spain grew by roughly 56% in 2023. According to the official registry published as an Excel document on the website of Spain’s central bank, 30 companies were granted a virtual asset service provider license in 2023.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Bitcoin’s price rally above $44,000 has supported altcoin price gains as several assets enjoy a relatively high correlation with BTC. Throughout December, large wallet holders of different altcoins engaged in accumulation, moving their tokens off exchanges and reducing the selling pressure on these assets, making way for higher gains as the year draws to a close.
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.