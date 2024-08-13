Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Coinbase – European Wrap 13 August

Coinbase with ticker COIN is making strong and impulsive rally away from the lows, which should be completed by a five-wave bullish cycle from Elliott wave perspective. We have seen some slow down for the last couple of months, but it looks like a clean wave 4 correction that can send the price higher into a 5th wave later this year. Considering a positive correlation with the cryptocurrencies, it can also help Crypto market with ticker TOTAL to stay in the bullish trend.

Solana (SOL) has been a victim of the recent decline in crypto asset prices, but several fundamental and on-chain factors seem to support an optimistic outlook for the Ethereum competitor. The approval of a spot Solana Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission, rising PayPal stablecoin (PYUSD) supply on the Solana chain and interest from traders are the three key market movers to consider.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading slightly down by 0.5% at $59,039 on Tuesday, struggling to recover from the 3.6% drop seen on Sunday. Continued outflows from US-listed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Monday and bearish signs from on-chain data appear to be a drag on Bitcoin’s price prospects in the near-term, outweighing the move from mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), which has laid out plans to raise $250 million to acquire more Bitcoin.

