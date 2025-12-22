TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Aave – European Wrap 22 December

FXStreet Team

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Institutional demand for Bitcoin weakened last week. SoSoValue data show that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net total outflow of $497.05 million last week, marking the largest weekly outflow since November 21 and breaking the previous week’s streak of positive inflows. If these outflows continue and intensify, the Bitcoin price could see further correction.

Chart

Solana holds above $120 as institutional support stays firm, whale demand builds

Solana (SOL) trades above $125 at press time on Monday, extending Friday's 5% rise after a muted weekend. The high-speed blockchain is seeing steady inflows from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) for the eighth consecutive week, while large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are placing large orders in the spot market. Meanwhile, derivatives market data indicate that leverage-driven demand is cooling. 

The technical outlook for Solana remains optimistic as the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) remains intact. The institutional demand for Solana remains steady amid the recent surge in volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Sosovalue data shows that the weekly total net inflow into Solana-focused US spot ETFs reached $66.55 million last week, the highest in December so far. 

Solana

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE extends losses as whale selling intensifies

Aave (AAVE) price continues to trade in the red below $162 on Monday after correcting by more than 12% in the last week. On-chain data indicate that whale wallets are increasing token sales, while AAVE’s momentum indicators are turning increasingly negative, suggesting further correction in the coming days.

Lookonchain data on Monday shows that a whale wallet sold 230,350 AAVE worth $37.8 million, which increased the selling pressure in the AAVE token. 

Chart

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are approaching key technical levels on Monday as the broader crypto market stabilizes. Market participants are closely watching whether BTC, ETH, and XRP can sustain breakouts and achieve decisive daily closes above nearby resistance levels.

Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

Audiera (BEAT), Midnight (NIGHT), and MemeCore (M) recorded double-digit gains on Sunday and remain top performers over the last 24 hours. Audiera extends the rally while Midnight takes a breather, and MemeCore struggles at a crucial moving average. 

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA suffers from $900 million loss realization as prices bounce near $0.34

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA suffers from $900 million loss realization as prices bounce near $0.34

Loss realization among Cardano (ADA) holders increased sharply in December, marking one of its heaviest capitulation months since 2023. Since the beginning of the month, investors have realized over $900 million in losses as of Friday.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.