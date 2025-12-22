Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Aave – European Wrap 22 December

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Institutional demand for Bitcoin weakened last week. SoSoValue data show that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net total outflow of $497.05 million last week, marking the largest weekly outflow since November 21 and breaking the previous week’s streak of positive inflows. If these outflows continue and intensify, the Bitcoin price could see further correction.

Solana (SOL) trades above $125 at press time on Monday, extending Friday's 5% rise after a muted weekend. The high-speed blockchain is seeing steady inflows from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) for the eighth consecutive week, while large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are placing large orders in the spot market. Meanwhile, derivatives market data indicate that leverage-driven demand is cooling.

The technical outlook for Solana remains optimistic as the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) remains intact. The institutional demand for Solana remains steady amid the recent surge in volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Sosovalue data shows that the weekly total net inflow into Solana-focused US spot ETFs reached $66.55 million last week, the highest in December so far.

Aave (AAVE) price continues to trade in the red below $162 on Monday after correcting by more than 12% in the last week. On-chain data indicate that whale wallets are increasing token sales, while AAVE’s momentum indicators are turning increasingly negative, suggesting further correction in the coming days.

Lookonchain data on Monday shows that a whale wallet sold 230,350 AAVE worth $37.8 million, which increased the selling pressure in the AAVE token.