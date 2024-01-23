FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Injective – American Wrap 23 January

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Analyst anticipates $35,000 retest for BTC as part of ‘respectable’ correction

Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the ascending parallel channel on January 12 and continues to extend its fall with technical as well as on-chain indicators favoring the bears. It comes amid considerations that while history tends not to repeat itself, it often rhymes.
Shiba Inu price is nearing a crucial bearish reversal, and a confirmation of the same would mean that the meme coin should note a significant decline over the coming days. If this drawdown is completed successfully and SHIB reaches the target price, a new all-time low will be formed.
SHIB/USD 12-hour chart
Injective (INJ) price has been on a steep load-shedding exercise for the past week, joining the broader market dump. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the pack with a break below the $40,000 psychological level as markets bleed in the wake of increasing volatility. For INJ, however, the situation is different, considering a strikingly bullish development completing in the network barely a week ago.
 
