Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Tron – Asian Wrap 21 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD stage comeback but hampered by strong stack of resistance

BTC/USD bulls took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price went up from $9,162.22 to $9,170.15. This followed a bearish Monday wherein the price fell below the $9,200 level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support on the downside.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level

XRP/USD bulls took back control following two straight bearish days, wherein it went up from $0.1948-$0.1960. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $0.1980 and $0.1875, respectively.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD drops back inside the triangle formation

TRX/USD bears took control of the market following three consecutive bullish days as the price dropped from $0.0176 to $0.01713. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions.