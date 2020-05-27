Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 27 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,700, which has the one-day Previous Low, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day and one-week Pivot Points support-one.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD bulls took charge after a bearish Tuesday as the price went up from $0.1937 to $0.1941. The price is still trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud, while the SMA 50 is looking to cross over the SMA 20, to potentially chart a bearish cross pattern. The MACD indicates that market momentum is currently bearish.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00

Tezos bulls are determined to hold on to the recovery trend since the “Black Thursday” crash in March. Unfortunately, they are also dealing with increased selling activities especially after the zone at $3.00 became impenetrable. Bears have instead, continued to force XTZ against critical levels at $2.80 and $2.50 respectively.