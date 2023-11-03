Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & SUI – European Wrap 3 November

Share:

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report early on Friday. The economy added 150,000 jobs, 30,000 below the market participants’ expectations.

The US Federal Reserve takes NFP data as input for its decision to hike interest rates or keep them higher for longer. The cooling job market is conducive to a shift in the Fed’s stance and traders’ fears of an interest rate hike are likely to be alleviated.

Ripple price sustained above the $0.59 level, on Friday, close to its $0.62 local top. On-chain indicators reveal a rising demand for XRP tokens among market participants. Rising trade volume and daily active addresses are indicative of brewing interest among traders.

The altcoin yielded 10.70% gains over the past month. The altcoin has been in a consistent uptrend for the past three days. The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision failed to sway the bullish outlook of retail traders and XRP price continued posting gains.

SUI, a Layer 1 blockchain token noted a steep decline in its price following the token unlock event on November 3. Despite the price decline, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in SUI climbed past $82.62 million. Rising TVL is likely a bullish catalyst and the asset’s price recovery is likely.

SUI tokens worth $15.33 million were unlocked early on Friday. A total of 34.62 million SUI tokens entered the circulating supply, increasing selling pressure on the asset. SUI price declined 4.12% on the day, the asset is changing hands at $0.4389 on Binance.