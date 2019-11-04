Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & NEO - Asian Wrap 04 Nov

Bitcoin price analysis: Stays in the range above the 200-day SMA

Cryptocurrencies have remained relatively unchanged from the price exchanged on Friday last week. The king of cryptos, Bitcoin led the market over the weekend session in extended consolidation.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD range-bound and lethargic

Ripple price action is lethargic, mundane and almost non-existent. Trading over the weekend session failed to break above the immediate $0.30 resistance. At the same time, the bulls were keen on defending the short-term support at $0.29.

NEO is the bull among the bears’ sloth: NEO/USD resurfaces above $11

NEO is among the selected few digital assets in the green at the end of the Asian session on Friday. In the last couple of weeks, NEO has come out as a strong contender in the market.