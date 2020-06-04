FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin – European Wrap 4 June

Bitcoin Chart Update: BTC/USD bulls fight against “Bart Simpson”

The first digital currency settled above $9,600 during early Asian hours on Thursday. The coin has gained 1.7% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day as the market has started a slow recovery process after a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, June 2. Bitcoin’s market capitalization increased to $117 billion, while its dominance dropped to 64.6%.

BTC/USD

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 only to run into trendline resistance

Ripple has started to nurture a consolidative move between $0.20 support and $0.21 resistance. Earlier this week, the price spiked above $0.215 but failed to overcome the resistance at the descending trendline. The widespread declines mid this week saw XRP lose every inch of the ground towards $0.20.  On the brighter side, the buyers’ congestion at $0.20 stopped the bearish action.

XRP/USD price chart

Litecoin Chart Analysis: LTC/USD resumes the recovery after sell-off, $48.00 in focus

Litecoin (LTC) attempted a recovery above $48.00 during early Asian hours on Thursday, but failed to hold the ground and dropped to as low as $46.26 (intraday low). At the time of writing, LTC/USD is trading at $47.10, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Litecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion, while the average daily trading volume is registered at $2.7 billion. 


LTC/USD

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

At the beginning of the day, the crypto market is awaiting the resolution of two critical technical events for the development of prices in the short and medium-term.

