The first digital currency settled above $9,600 during early Asian hours on Thursday. The coin has gained 1.7% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day as the market has started a slow recovery process after a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, June 2. Bitcoin’s market capitalization increased to $117 billion, while its dominance dropped to 64.6%.

Ripple has started to nurture a consolidative move between $0.20 support and $0.21 resistance. Earlier this week, the price spiked above $0.215 but failed to overcome the resistance at the descending trendline. The widespread declines mid this week saw XRP lose every inch of the ground towards $0.20. On the brighter side, the buyers’ congestion at $0.20 stopped the bearish action.

Litecoin (LTC) attempted a recovery above $48.00 during early Asian hours on Thursday, but failed to hold the ground and dropped to as low as $46.26 (intraday low). At the time of writing, LTC/USD is trading at $47.10, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Litecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion, while the average daily trading volume is registered at $2.7 billion.