Bitcoin (BTC) printed three green candles in a row and hit the new 2020 high at $9,431 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high, the long-term trend remains bullish with over 80% of BTC accounts in the money now, according to intotheblock data.

XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained over 3.5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2371. XRP/USD has retreated from the recent high, though it is still moving within a clear bullish channel in sync with the cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum Classic has not broken the bullish streak since last Friday. Besides, it is the best performer among the major cryptocurrencies on the market. ETH has a market value trading 8.45% higher from the opening value of $11.42. The pulls have in the last few days fixated their focus on breaking the resistance at $12.00. At the time of writing, ETC is exchanging hands at $12.35. The existing trend has remained bullish but the low volatility hints that only minor movements can be made upwards.