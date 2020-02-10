Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin – European Wrap – 10 February

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sellers remain camped in $10,000 region
The price managed to produce another week in the green, marking its second consecutive. BTC bulls have been running from $6500 up to recent highs above $10,000, over eight weeks.
BTC/USD daily chart
Critical daily demand should be noted at the range of $9750-500, former acting resistance.
Ripple's bears breaks below $0.2700, bulls stay unfazed
Ripple's XRP has been less successful than may other altcoins in recent days. The third-largest coin failed to capitalize on massive Bitcoin's rally above $10,000 and stopped short of the local resistance created by $0.2900. XRP/USD broke below $0.2700 and settled at $0.2690 by the time of writing. The coin has lost about 2.7% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
XRP bulls don't give up
On a weekly basis, XRP/USD has gained nearly 10% and managed to settle above critical $0.2500. THis development inspired some cryptocurrency analysts to come up with optimistic forecasts. Thus, according to a popular crypto trader Michael van de Popp known as Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) on Twitter, XRP/USD is on the verge of a massive rally towards $0.60. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that BTC broke above a two-year downside trend against BTC and created a positive technical setup against USD.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD pares gains, bullish trend still intact
Litecoin stopped a five-day long rally on Monday. The sixth0largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.8 billion has retreated from Sunday's high of $78.45 to trade at $74.34. The coin has lost 3.4% of its value on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin miners can choose how much to donate to Litecoin Foundation
The oldest mining pool for Litecoin (Litecoin Pool) introduced an option that allows validators to adjust the percentage of the rewards they want to donate to Litecoin Foundation. Commenting the news, Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee wrote on his Twitter account:
Litecoin Pool now has a setting that lets miners voluntarily donate any percent to Litecoin Foundation. If you are mining at @ltcpool, consider donating 1% to @LTCFoundation.Hope to see more pools giving miners this option!
