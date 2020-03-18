Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap March 18

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $5,430 to continue upward movement

BTC/USD bulls have remained in charge for a second straight day as the price went up from $5,337 to $5,392. The bulls face two strong resistance levels at $5,430 and $5,570. $5,430 has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band and SMA 5.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level

XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD stabilizes within the lower Bollinger Band levels

Intriguingly, volatility remains high amid stability not just for Litecoin but the entire cryptocurrency market. Buyers are doing their best to create and embrace the balance between $30 and $35. This will allow them to channel their journey towards breaking the resistance levels at $40 and $60 respectively.