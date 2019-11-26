Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 26 Nov

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bulls push past $7,000 critical resistance
A ray of hope is shining above the cryptocurrency market on Tuesday. The majority of the cryptoassets are in the green after a strenuous few days. Bitcoin, in particular, is trading at $7,139 after adjusting from intraday highs of $7,157.
Ripple price update: XRP/USD recovery in jeopardy after $0.23 becomes impenetrable
Ripple is falling back in the red after the recovery staged on Monday, fizzled out short of $0.23. The cryptoasset’s value has been gravitating within a descending channel. The channel has been tested severally on both sides.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support
LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42. Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.
A professional poker player/crypto trader has been found guilty of embezzling $22 million
Dennis Blieden, 30, who is listed in the top 1000 poker players in America stands to face 22 years behind bars after embezzling USD 22 million while serving as the vice president of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.