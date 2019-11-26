Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 26 Nov

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bulls push past $7,000 critical resistance

A ray of hope is shining above the cryptocurrency market on Tuesday. The majority of the cryptoassets are in the green after a strenuous few days. Bitcoin, in particular, is trading at $7,139 after adjusting from intraday highs of $7,157.

Ripple price update: XRP/USD recovery in jeopardy after $0.23 becomes impenetrable

Ripple is falling back in the red after the recovery staged on Monday, fizzled out short of $0.23. The cryptoasset’s value has been gravitating within a descending channel. The channel has been tested severally on both sides.

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support

LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42. Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.