Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 20 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD consolidates in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout
LTC/USD had a bullish start this Wednesday, following two straight bearish days going up from $55.10 to $56. The price is currently sandwiched between the lower Bollinger curve and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50).
Cryptocurrency market update: $5 billion wiped off as Bitcoin bears take a breather
The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming
The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls continue to nurse wounds
EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD clinches to $0.2500 for dear life
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.