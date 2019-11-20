Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 20 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?

After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down

The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD consolidates in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout

LTC/USD had a bullish start this Wednesday, following two straight bearish days going up from $55.10 to $56. The price is currently sandwiched between the lower Bollinger curve and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50).