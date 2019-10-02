Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 2 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: $8,500 remains a barrier for the bulls

Bitcoin is on course of charting its third bullish day in a row. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation, getting primed for a potential breakout. The hourly breakdown of Tuesday shows us that the bulls had found consistent resistance at the $8,450 line.

Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bears take control for the second day in a row

The daily chart is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bears have taken control of the market for the second day in a row. XRP/USD is trading for $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence

Litecoin price remains largely lethargic and pivotal at $55 as market indecision takes center stage. Technical levels are neither positive nor negative for Litecoin and a breakout to either side is possible. Litecoin bullish recovery momentum halted within a narrow range between $50 and $60.