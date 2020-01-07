Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap 07 Jan

Bitcoin Hits 8K Once Again!

Sentiment has improved today in the crypto sphere. The price has been moving higher ever since the US and Iran conflict started last week.

The price has moved above the 55 daily EMA and the 8K level has been a resistance for some time. The consolidation high has now been conclusively broken after 7,870.10 was broken earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first real higher low higher high wave to be formed for a while on the daily charts and maybe it could develop into a new trend.

The next resistance on the chart is close to the 8,600 area, so if the price holds above 8K lookout for that. Read more...

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles at intraday 200 EMA

Ripple has pulled back today as the price struggles to trade above the 200 EMA on the 10-minute chart.

Just recently the price has started to make higher highs and higher lows after falling from 0.2260 down to 0.2080.

The key resistance on the daily chart still remains at 0.2340 after Mondays 14.80% price rise.

The September 24th low of 0.2150 could also act as a resistance if the price does break out later in the session. Read more...

Litecoin Technical Analysis: Bullish technical patterns emerge

LTC/USD has accelerated and broken out of the channel on the 4-hour chart.

There was also a bullish moving average crossover marked by the arrow.

50 could be the next clear psychological target for the bulls.

On the daily chart, the price has cleared the 55 daily EMA.

While on the hourly chart the price has used the 55 hourly EMA as a good support to push higher. Read more...