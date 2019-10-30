Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.

Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.30 is the pivotal level for XRP/USD. The coin has been moving back and forth for several days, while the attempts to settle above the critical handle proved to be futile. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.

Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200.

The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.