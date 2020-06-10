Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – European Wrap 10 June

The digital market is mixed red and green mid through the week’s trading. Bitcoin made another attempt to reclaim the position above the critical $10,000. The brief surge from levels under $9,700 stalled marginally above $9,800. For now, the resistance at $9,900 is worrying the buyers as it has been tested twice. BTC/USD is barely holding above the opening value of $9,779 as it exchanges hands at $9,781. Meanwhile, the trend is mainly bearish but the low volatility puts forward that rapid price action would remain at bay.

Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. The coin has been range-bound recently amid low trading activity on the market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2025, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.

Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board. Ethereum is the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $27 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $7 billion.