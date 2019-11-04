Bitcoin topped at $10,484 on October 26 and has been in retreat ever since. Bulls made another attempt to launch a new rally on October 28, but stopped short of $10,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,200, having recovered from the intraday low of $9,127. BTC/USD has barely changed on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within a narrow range.

Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.6 has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. A sustainable move below $0.29 will bode ill for XRP bulls in the short run.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.29 the key support for XRP/USD. The coin has been sitting in a tight range for several days amid growing indecision on the market. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.

Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.