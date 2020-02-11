Bitcoin's bullish trend is intact as long as it stays above $8,800
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $9,780, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset has been range-bound with bearish bias after the retreat below $10,000 on Monday. Currently, Bitcoin's market capitalization is registered at $178.1 billion, which is 63.3% of the total market of digital assets.
Currently, over 82% of all Bitcoin addresses are in the green zone, which means that an overwhelming majority of holders are making money. While this positive long-term signal implies that Bitcoin is poised for further growth, the short-term technical setup looks bearish.
XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD testing critical support to the downside which could be punishing
Heavy supply can be observed from $0.2750-0.2900 price range via the daily.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
The near-term critical demand zone can be seen propping up the price at present, running from $0.2700-0.2650.
Ethereum Classic faces stiff resistance on approach to $12.00
Ethereum Classic (ETC), currently the 15th largest digital asset with the market value of $1.3 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. It is one of a few top-20 altcoins in a green zone on Tuesday. The reported trading volume with ETC reached $2.9 billion.
Ethereum Classic enters the world of DeFi
ETC Labs announced a partnership with Fantom Foundation to bring crypto-related DeFi features to the Fantom ecosystem. The Fantom Foundation is a non-profit project and an open-source, modular platform for DLT products.
However, Ethereum Classic will only be used as collateral on the Fantom platform that will use a DeFi framework Xar Network specifically developed for the project.
