Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 1 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears consolidate price below $11,700

BTC/USD faced bearish correction following a heavily bullish Sunday. In the process, the price has dropped below the $11,700-level, going down from $11,713.90 $11,684.15. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance level at $11,725, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears retain control as price falls below $0.28

XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.2814 $0.2789. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 14 consecutive red sessions.

Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD sits on top of healthy support

ETC/USD bears have taken the price down from $6.75 to $6.59 this Monday. To continue their downward momentum, they will look to break below the $6.575 support line, which has the daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-hour Previous Low, among others.