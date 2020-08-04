Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 04 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD crosses $11,200, now faces $11,500 resistance

BTC/USD faced bullish recovery this Monday following Sunday’s crash. The price has gone up from $11,068 $11,289.65, crossing the $11,200 level in the process. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls must overcome the $11,500 resistance level to continue the upward momentum. This level is highlighted by the Previous Month high.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls aims for $0.32

XRP/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price rose from $0.31 to $0.3181. Currently, the bulls will want to aim for the $0.32 level, where they will encounter heavy resistance. The one-month Pivot Point resistance-two highlights this level.

Ethereum Classic Market Update: Network suffers a 3,693 block reorg, ETC/USD goes up after two bearish days

Ethereum Classic has experienced a chain reorganization of 3,693 blocks. The ETC team noted that the reorg was caused by a miner who lost internet access while mining. The network will continue to move ahead on the chain, which includes the 3,693 blocks.